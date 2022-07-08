Feds Recommend Prison Sentences for Three Former Cops in George Floyd Case

In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing, and that July, he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison, of which he was expected to serve about 15, according to USA Today.

In December 2021, the former cop pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights, and on Thursday, a federal judge sentenced Chauvin to 21 years for that crime, per the Associated Press.