The Debt Ceiling Deadline is Approaching—It's Dec. 3, to Be Exact

Congress has been given the deadline of Dec. 3, 2021, to raise the debt ceiling , though it isn’t clear if an agreement will be reached in time. Congress nearly missed the deadline to increase spending limits in Oct. 2021, which would have resulted in yet another government shutdown.

What's the debt ceiling, and why is Congress being pressured to raise it ?

The debt ceiling, explained

The debt ceiling refers to the maximum amount of money the government can borrow to cover expenses such as Social Security and Medicare benefits, tax refunds, and military salaries. The term “debt ceiling” is often used interchangeably with “debt limit.”

The debt limit doesn't exactly allow the government to take up “new spending commitments,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but instead, it allows the government to “finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and presidents of both parties have made in the past.”

When the debt limit isn't increased, it can have devastating effects on the economy. The government would “default on its legal obligations,” which could cause other types of financial crises. Since 2001, the U.S. has been spending more than it sees in taxes and revenue, causing the country to run on a budget deficit.

In 2019, the U.S. debt limit reached $1 trillion, and then increased to more than $3 trillion around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Though the amount the U.S. has acquired in debt did drop in 2021 to just over $2.5 trillion, it hasn't experienced a well-needed surplus in years.

