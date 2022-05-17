Wheat Alternatives to Consider Amid the Ongoing Wheat Shortage

Rice, sorghum, and cassava are some of the other resources that have become much more popular in recent months amid wheat shortages. Sorghum is a gluten-free ancient grain that originates from Africa, and it’s commonly used to make sorghum syrup, which is a sweetener. Cassava is a root vegetable originating from South Africa that highly resembles potatoes. While both of these alternatives are usually less popular in their non-native regions, there has been an increase in exports.