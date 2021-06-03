What Does 'FUD' Mean in the Stock Market?

*Please get the word out* The filing of 11.5M shares you’re seeing today is FUD - these shares were sold in late April, and is being filed for now Don’t panic. We’re doing okay.

Think about FOMO for a second. It can occur when a stock has large upswings in a short period of time. Investors might feel like they missed out by selling their stock too early or avoiding buying for too long. That's why the actively managed FOMO ETF has such a high expense ratio, because they're shifting the holdings frequently to line up with quick, sentiment-based market pivots.