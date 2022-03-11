IRS Issues Guidance About Disaster-Related Distributions From Retirement Plans

Taxpayers have questions about what disaster distributions are — and what tax-preparation software like TurboTax means when they ask about disaster distributions between 2018 and 2020.

A TurboTax expert employee clarified that disaster distributions refer to amounts withdrawn from a retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA, adding, “This was a COVID action that was allowed without penalty and could be taxed over a three-year period, if you chose.”