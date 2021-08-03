FedLoan to Phase Out Federal Student Loan Servicing, Starts Now

FedLoan maintained its contract with FSA for 12 years, but the firm isn't renewing it again. The shift will impact about a fifth of all student loan borrowers in the U.S., which amounts to approximately 8.5 million people.

While the loan servicer hasn't come forth with a direct reason as to why it isn't renewing the contract, the COVID-19 pandemic likely has a lot to do with it. A pause on federal student loan payments was one of the first measures to go into place to help prop up the economy. The pause is still ongoing, which makes it one of the most lasting pandemic protections.