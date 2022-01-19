Astra Space's Fluctuating Road to Success —What Does the Company Actually Do?

In July 2021 after the company went public, the stock jumped nearly 21 percent in midday trading before finally landing at 4.5 percent by the end of the day. Recently Astra stock has been upgraded to Neutral and has been assigned a price objective of $7. The valuation reset is due to Bank of America’s attempt to handle the fluctuation of the market now that higher interest rates are commonplace. Today ASTR had an open of $5.17 and has a day range of $5.06- $5.33.