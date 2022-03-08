How Many Countries Depend on Russian Gas? U.S. Bans All Russian Energy Imports

National sector leader of energy and natural resources for KPMG, Regina Mayor, stated that getting in touch with other sources is more complicated than just identifying other pipelines. She said in an interview with CNBC, “There are other sources of oil supply. It’s just really questionable about how quickly they can come online, the logistics of getting them to where they’re actually needed.” We'll have to wait and see whether or not these efforts to find sufficient replacements for Russian oil are successful.