Kings Owner Vivek Ranadivé Might Be Interested in Buying Chelsea FC

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé seems to have big plans for his net worth. He’s reportedly readying an offer to purchase Chelsea FC.

Sportico reports that Ranadivé is putting “final touches” on a bid for the English football team, recently valued at $3.35 billion. Other interested parties include Eldridge Industries CEO Todd Boehly and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

If successful, Ranadivé would become the first person of Indian descent to own a top-flight English club, Sportico adds.