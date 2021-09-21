DeFi Platform Vee Finance Suffers $35 Million Hack on Avalanche

One of the biggest inherent risks of cryptocurrency is the susceptibility to hacks and scams, which seems to be increasing. Avalanche, a decentralized platform, suffered its second major hack. During the hack, $35 million worth of funds were siphoned out of the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Vee Finance . With another security breach just a few weeks after the first, many people wonder if the Avalanche blockchain is safe?

Early on Sept. 21, Avalanche revealed that the attacker stole 8,804 Ethereum (ETH) and around 214 Bitcoin (BTC) from its trade contract address. In order to prevent more losses, Vee Finance has temporarily disabled its services as it investigates what caused the hack.

Are Vee Finance funds safe?

Coming just shy of a week after its launch, Vee Finance has had a rude awakening. The platform is experiencing major "growing pains" amid the hack. After announcing to its users that the platform "may have been exploited," Vee Finance acted quickly. It temporarily suspended platform contracts as well as the deposit and borrow function. The company also reached out to the hacker on the blockchain.

Announcement: Our platform may have been exploited. All services have been paused. We are investigating the cause, please follow our official accounts for latest update.

— vee.finance🔺 (@VeeFinance) September 20, 2021

Despite the actions to mitigate any additional tampering, it isn't clear how safe funds are on the Vee Finance platform. In subsequent updates, Vee Finance has been forthright in commenting and explaining the measures that it will be taking along with the events that are unfolding as a result of the hack. The latest statement said, "...the attacker has not yet transferred or processed the attacked assets any further."

The Vee Finance team has been actively working with smart contract auditors and centralized exchanges in the industry to identify the attacker and assist in recovering the funds. The company has set out a bounty program for the attacker to identify the bug in order to double down on its efforts.

