Elliott Management Sues London Metal Exchange Over Handling of Nickel Crisis

Elliott Management, one of the world's largest investment management companies, is suing the LME for suspending and canceling nickel trading during surges of volatility in March. An Elliott spokesperson claims that LME either exceeded its authority or acted “unreasonably and irrationally” by halting trading. The company also complains that the exchange’s actions were “unlawful on public law grounds and/or constituted a violation of the claimants’ human rights.”