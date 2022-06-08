Fox News Host Trey Gowdy Has a Modest Net Worth
Fox News personality Trey Gowdy celebrated his one-year anniversary as host of Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy. As a former Congressman turned TV commentator, Gowdy has a modest net worth of about $500,000.
Trey Gowdy
Former Congressman, Host of Fox News' 'Sunday Nights in America'
Net worth: $500,000
Trey Gowdy is a former Congressman turned television personality. He hosts the Fox News' show Sunday Nights in America. Prior to his TV career, Gowdy served South Carolina's 4th congressional district on the House on Representatives. During his tenure on Congress, he led the investigation into the 2012 Benghazi attack and Hillary Clinton's emails.
Age: 57
Political party: Republican
Wife: Terri Dillard Gowdy
On the June 6 airing of Sunday Night in America, Gowdy thanked his viewers for tuning into the show over the past year.
“Tonight marks one year of meeting together here on Sunday Nights. 52 weeks, which is 51 weeks longer than many of my friends thought I would survive and probably, truth be told, about 50 weeks longer than my own mother thought that I could make it,” Gowdy said.
Gowdy was previously fired from Fox News when he joined Trump’s legal team.
Gowdy has been an on-and-off contributor to Fox News in the past few years. In 2019, CNBC reported that Fox News fired Gowdy when he joined then President Donald Trump’s legal team during the impeachment inquiry into the president.
Gowdy returned to the conservative-leaning network in 2021 to host Fox News Primetime and eventually Sunday Night in America.
Trey Gowdy worked in law before politics.
Born and raised in South Carolina, Gowdy earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He worked as an assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for about six years until he was elected as the 7th Circuit Solicitor in 2000. He was re-elected for two more terms, and then, in 2009, he joined the race to unseat incumbent Congressman Bob Inglis in South Carolina’s 4th congressional district.
In the Republican primary, Gowdy crushed Inglis by a landside 71–29 vote. He then beat Democratic challenger Paul Corden to secure the spot representing South Carolina’s predominantly Republican 4th congressional district.
Trey Gowdy led the investigation into Benghazi and Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Gowdy served four terms in the House of Representatives from 2011 until 2019. During his tenure, he chaired the House Select Committee on the 2012 Benghazi attack and the corresponding investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Although Gowdy pushed for Clinton to be prosecuted, no evidence was ever found that she did anything wrong.
Gowdy ticked off Trump when he endorsed Marco Rubio for president.
Gowdy was once an ally of Trump, but the relationship between the two has strained over the years. During Trump’s 2015 presidential campaign, he reportedly was considering Gowdy as a candidate for U.S. Attorney General if he were elected. But, when Gowdy endorsed Trump’s challenger Marco Rubio for the 2016 Republican ticket, he became Trump’s “least-favorite person.”
“Face it, Trey Gowdy failed miserably on Benghazi,” read a 2015 Trump tweet. “He allowed it to drag out and in the end, let Hillary get away with murder.”
Gowdy was back in Trump’s favor a few months later when Rubio dropped out of the race, and Gowdy gave his endorsement to Trump.
Gowdy’s wife is a former beauty queen.
Gowdy is married to Terri Dillard Gowdy, a former runner-up for Miss South Carolina. The couple married in 1989 and have two children, Watson and Abigail.