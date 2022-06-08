Fox News Host Trey Gowdy Has a Modest Net Worth

Born and raised in South Carolina, Gowdy earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He worked as an assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for about six years until he was elected as the 7th Circuit Solicitor in 2000. He was re-elected for two more terms, and then, in 2009, he joined the race to unseat incumbent Congressman Bob Inglis in South Carolina’s 4th congressional district.