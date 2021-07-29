Traeger Debuts on the NYSE—Is the IPO Price Too High?

Riding high from stay-at-home barbeque enthusiasts licking their chops to refine their grill game, Traeger has released an IPO . Announced just after the holiday on July 4, Traeger filed confidentially with the SEC on May 3.

Traeger will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “COOK.” The company raised $423.5 million and sold 23,529,411 shares in the IPO priced at $18 per share. The $18 price per share comes in at the top of the $16–$18 range that was expected. Investors keen on buying in on IPOs might want to take a closer look at COOK. At a price higher than expected, is COOK’s price too high or will buying now pay off?

Is Traeger profitable?

Traeger has undoubtedly capitalized on the fact that many Americans have eschewed restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic and have committed to cooking at home more. From sourdough bread making to whipped coffee, one thing’s for sure, Americans are spending more time in their kitchens. Is this good news for Traeger? People bought all sorts of new kitchen gadgets, including grills.

In the first quarter of 2021, Traeger reported $39 million in net income on $236 million in sales. During the same three-month period in 2020, Traeger only made $8 million in net income on $114 million in sales. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2021—all during the COVID-19 pandemic—Traeger booked an incredible $668 million in sales, despite its products ranging from several hundreds of dollars to $2,000. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the company said that it attributes the increase in sales to at-home cooking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traeger is a significant player in the wood pellet smoker and grill market. However, its proprietary “WiFIRE” technology sets it apart. Certain models enable users to sync their grill to their smartphones and control various aspects of cooking on an app. It also has Apple Watch integration to allow users to adjust temperatures or activate features remotely.