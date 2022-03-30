Tastytrade Co-Founder Tom Sosnoff Built His Net Worth Educating Investors

After spending 20 years as a broker on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Tom Sosnoff became a serial entrepreneur. He sold his first company, Thinkorswim, to TD Ameritrade in 2009 for $750 million. A few years later, Sosnoff took the profits from that sale to launch Tastytrade. He also eventually started Tastyworks and Dough Inc., two companies that work in tandem with Tastytrade.

Birthdate: March 6, 1957

Alma mater: State University of New York at Albany