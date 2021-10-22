Timothy Sykes: All About the Day Trader and His Current Net Worth

In the world of day trading, Timothy Sykes became known for having taken a relatively small amount of gift money and turning it into an impressive sum as a college student. The Connecticut-born Sykes was a student at Tulane University when he began trading penny stocks and eventually founded his own hedge fund . What's Sykes’s net worth today?

Timothy Sykes is a hedge fund creator who used $12,000 in bar mitzvah gift money to become an expert in trading penny stocks. His initial $12,000 investment became over $2 million. Sykes founded Cilantro Fund Management LLC, a highly ranked hedge fund, while a senior at Tulane. He has authored a book and continues to work as a financial educator and investor.

Sykes participated in a documentary, Wall Street Warriors, in which he discussed parts of his financial journey and investing strategies. He gained a fairly large following from that and ended up creating several media avenues where he shares his knowledge. Now, Sykes focuses on teaching others how to trade penny stocks via his YouTube channel, website, and blog articles.

The hedge fund he created was named the number-one short bias hedge fund on the BarclayHedge list from 2003 until 2006. In 2006, around age 25, Sykes was included in Trader Monthly's “Top 30 Under 30” list.

Timothy Sykes founded hedge fund Cilantro Fund Management LLC as a college senior. He has said that he frequently skipped his classes at Tulane to focus on trading penny stocks.

Timothy Sykes financial education

Sykes states on his website that he grew frustrated as many reached out to him via email asking questions about his investment strategies. He knew that, as a hedge fund manager, he was restricted from sharing details on how he grew his investments.

Sykes decided to write openly about his investments in his autobiography, An American Hedge Fund: How I Made $2 Million As A Stock Operator and Created A Hedge Fund. Along with that book, he launched a media company and began creating a variety of financial content delivered through newsletters and DVD packages.

On his blog, Sykes has written of his attempt to recreate the success of his initial $12,000 investment growing into millions. He says he has currently reached above $211,000 in that challenge, and continually updates readers on his progress.

Sykes's net worth isn't precisely known. CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates his net worth is $15 million, while another site says it's around $25 million.

Timothy Sykes posts photos of his "laptop lifestyle" on his social media channels.

Sykes has created two investment communities: Profit.ly, where about 84,000 members share their investment performance and trades openly, and Investimonials.com, where 65,000 investors share their reviews of over 25,000 financial products. Sykes compares the communities to Yelp or TripAdvisor but for finance.

