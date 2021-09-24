Here Are the Best Virtual Credit Cards To Simplify Transactions

In order to improve the old method of swiping your card at an ATM, card chips were implemented into cards. But as there were concerns that this method puts your card and account at risk, too, contactless payments were introduced. Contactless payment allows you to hover or tap your card on a POS terminal without having to insert or swipe it. Now, virtual cards have taken contactless payments a step further. Here are some of the best virtual credit and debit cards.