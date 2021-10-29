SurveyMonkey Parent Company to Merge With Zendesk

Shares of SurveyMonkey parent company Momentive (MNTV) fell by about 14 percent on Oct. 29 after it was announced that the company was merging with Zendesk (ZEN) in an all-stock deal valued at about $4 billion.

The announcement also sent Zendesk shares plummeting by over 19 percent, Barron’s reports. That fall prompted some analysts to change their tune on whether Zendesk is a good buy before the close of the Momentive deal, which is expected in the first half of 2022.

According to Bloomberg, analysts at Jefferies changed their rating on Zendesk from “buy” to “hold” and lowered their price target to $120 from $175. Analysts at Oppenheimer also downgraded Zendesk, and say it may take several quarters until the company’s management can “prove out the growth synergies with Momentive,” Barron’s reports.

The merger will create a new customer intelligence company

The merger of Zendesk and Momentum will create a powerful new customer intelligence company that combines Zendesk’s ability to respond to what customers say and do with Momentive’s technology to capture how customers think and feel, officials said in a statement.

Zendesk expects the merger to accelerate the company’s revenue plan to $3.5 billion in 2024, one year ahead of schedule. “The SurveyMonkey brand is iconic and we’ve admired their business from afar since the inception of Zendesk. They truly democratized an industry—almost everyone in the world has responded to one of their surveys at some point,” said Mikkel Svane, CEO and founder of Zendesk.

Together, the new combined company will “deliver a rich, colorful picture of every customer so businesses really understand their customers and can build more authentic relationships,” Svane said.

