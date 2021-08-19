CNBC Contributor Stephanie Link’s Wall Street Career Got Off to a ‘Running’ Start

According to her CNBC bio , Link got a B.S. in finance from Boston College, then started her career in institutional sales at Dean Witter Reynolds before moving on to become managing director of institutional sales and director of research at Prudential Equity Group.

In a CNBC op-ed posted in March 2021, Link shared the story of how she broke into Wall Street, saying she and the Dean Witter Reynolds manager who interviewed her talked for 30 minutes about her running habit and what motivated her to work out every day. “I left the interview thinking I never got the job. He didn’t even ask me about a stock pick!” she wrote. “What I realize now and not then, is he was trying to figure out what drove me. I told him I wanted to be successful without saying it outright.”