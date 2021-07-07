Synthetix (SNX) Falls 60%—Should You Buy the Dip?

Synthetix (SNX) is one of the most-discussed cryptocurrencies right now. It has seen double-digit gains and continues to climb. What’s SNX's price prediction, and will it be the next cryptocurrency to explode ?

At about $12, SNX has gained more than 60 percent in the last seven days. The token is the official cryptocurrency of the Synthetix DeFi project, a platform that gives investors exposure to a variety of assets, including outside the crypto space. The Synthetix platform also offers staking, where investors can earn rewards by locking their SNX tokens. The platform's total locked value is approaching $2 billion.