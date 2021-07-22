Should You Sell Before a Reverse Stock Split? Factors to Consider

When companies elect to perform a reverse stock split , it might seem to provide certain signals to shareholders. Although reverse stock splits don’t impact the actual market capitalization of a publicly traded company, they impact the share price and the number of shares outstanding.

A stock split and a reverse stock split are both corporate actions that company leadership might choose due to several reasons including market conditions or changes in the company's health. A reverse stock split might be viewed as a signal to sell if it goes along with prior indicators that the company isn’t performing well.

In both stock splits and reverse stock splits, the total market capitalization of a company doesn't change. The share price of a stock increases in the case of reverse stock splits.

A reverse stock split does the opposite of a stock split. A firm divides the number of shares each investor holds, which causes the price per share to increase. For example, a 1-for-5 reverse stock split merges every five existing shares into a single new share. The price would be multiplied by five.

In order to understand a reverse stock split , it's useful to first know what a stock split is. When a stock split occurs, a company increases its number of outstanding shares but decreases the value of each share proportionately.

Why companies perform reverse stock splits

There are several reasons a company might decide to do a reverse stock split. Analysts often view this step as a red flag that the company is struggling.

A common reason for a reverse stock split is that the company has dropped in share price to a dangerously low level. For example, the New York Stock Exchange might delist a company from its exchange if the share price closes below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

If a company is approaching that threshold, a reverse stock split immediately multiplies the share price as the number of shares decreases.

Another possible reason for a reverse stock split is that the company wants to attract bigger investors who have a minimum price threshold. The company's liquidity can be harmed if it doesn’t qualify for purchase by institutional investors.

