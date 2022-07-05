Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd Expects Bitcoin To Drop

Scott Minerd, CIO of Guggenheim Partners, regularly shares his insights on macro matters and items of special interest. On July 1, he wrote on Twitter that the U.S. Q2 2022 GDP is tracking negative for second consecutive quarter. He added, “This, plus 3 (and likely to be 4) consecutive negative months of the LEI suggests a #recession may have already begun.” The market is already worried about a potential recession, and Minerd's warning grabbed their attention. What's his net worth?