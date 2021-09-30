Ozy Media COO Samir Rao Placed on Leave Amid Mental Health Issues

When Carlos Watson and Samir Rao launched Ozy Media, the plan was for the media outlet to be different and offer a unique lens for global news. The company has experienced great success with support from investors including iHeartMedia . Recently, it became known that Rao impersonated a YouTube executive in a conference call with Goldman Sachs in February. Watson defended his business partner. He claimed that Rao's mental health issues were behind the impersonation.

Watson and Rao were on the verge of receiving a $40 million investment from Goldman Sachs. They wanted to show that Ozy Media's YouTube numbers have been increasingly high, which might have been the motive behind the impersonation. Since the accusations became public this week, Rao has taken a personal leave. News anchor Katty Kay, who left BBC News in the summer to join Ozy Media, resigned after the news. The media outlet reportedly lost one of its early investors, SV Angel, on Sept. 29

What is Ozy Media?

Ozy is a media outlet that creates content for television broadcasts, podcasts, and news outlets. It also hosts Ozy Fest, which is a music festival that has hosted some of the biggest public figures including Hillary Clinton and Jason Derulo. When it comes to news, Ozy says that it focuses on the “New and Next.” Ozy prefers to cover what other major news outlets aren't already covering.

The media outlet has received various investments throughout the years. The most recent investment was a Series C funding in 2019. That funding raised $35 million led by billionaire Marc Lasry, the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Ozy has licensing deals with various media networks including A&E, Hulu, History Channel, Amazon, PBS, BBC, and OWN. Ozy earned an Emmy award in 2020 from its show, Black Women Own The Conversation—a series that was on OWN, Oprah Winfrey’s network.

