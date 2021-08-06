Android Supports Crypto and SafeMoon With Beta Wallet Launch

With peak interest occurring this past April and May, holders have watched the surge in price points take a static and sometimes downwards trend. As an altcoin that took many new investors by storm, it will be interesting to see SafeMoon's price movements as the launch goes live. Since the price of the token holds its value directly based on trading volume, Safemoon is at the mercy of investors' interest. Given this mechanism in "tokenomics," some investors are cautious of its nature being similar to that of a pyramid scheme. Compounded by the lack of utility the token possesses, it's hard to predict where the price might land.