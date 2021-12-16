Recycling Startup Rubicon Will Go Public via $2 Billion SPAC

Founder SPAC is a blank-check company that focuses on businesses in the technology sector. The company had its IPO in October, where it raised $316.25 million. The SPAC had its shares priced at $10 per unit during the public offering. Currently, its share prices sit around $10.30, which is more than 2 percent higher than its initial price when it was first listed on the Nasdaq. The stock trades under the ticker symbol "FOUNU."