Reserve Rights Coin Price Prediction: Are Stablecoins a Good Bet?

Stablecoins might not seem like a promising investment like Bitcoin or Ether, but they can have a huge impact in combating hyperinflation. Reserve Rights is one platform that implements stablecoins on its app. Foreign countries that deal with a weak fiat currency can use its stablecoin, which is equal to $1. However, the company also has another coin that isn’t a stablecoin. Some people predict that its price will keep rising as the platform grows.