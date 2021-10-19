Red Lobster Offers Ultimate Endless Shrimp for a Limited Time

If you’re not a McRib fan and your preference is seafood, you’ll be happy to hear that Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp has returned in 2021 for a limited time. Fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, garlic shrimp, grilled shrimp…take your pick and consume as much as you can.

Red Lobster announced Oct. 18, 2021, that from then on until an undisclosed date, consumers can order endless shrimp all day, every day throughout the week. In the past, the shrimp deal was only available on Mondays.

"Our guests have been loving our Ultimate Endless Shrimp offer on Mondays, but they've also been telling us they are craving it other days of the week," said Deanna Kotch, vice president of marketing at Red Lobster. "Endless Shrimp is a truly epic event that many of our guests have made a tradition this time of year, every year—and now we're going to give them what they want—with Ultimate Endless Shrimp all day, every day for a limited time."