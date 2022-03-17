‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit: Why Roc-A-Fella Is Suing Dame Dash

In response, Dash wrote on his Instagram:

“Please don’t believe this hype we are no where near a settlement.. they accused me of doing something i did not do and now they have to prove it…and i can sell my share anytime I want #askthejudge and #jayz and @biggsburke if you wanna settle this holla at me…we use to hustle together…court is corny…let’s talk like men for the culture… I dare y’all to respond #doitfortheculture”