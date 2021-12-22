Where Does Kronos Stand After Its Recent Ransomware Attack?

As of two days ago, the issue was ongoing, and Kronos had yet to release information on who had hacked the company. University of Alabama computer science professor Ragib Hasan explained that the Kronos hack could mean a big payday for the attackers, as so many people rely on UKG systems. He added that, when the ransom isn't paid, the information is “essentially lost” even though it's encrypted. WBRC has reached out to Kronos for an update but hasn't heard back yet.