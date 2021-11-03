Places Around the World Are Paying People to Move There

As cities continue to develop, more programs are being offered for people looking to move. Because moving can be expensive and daunting, cities across the world have come up with programs to pay you to move there.

These incentive programs have been helpful for towns to attract people and increase their population. It also helps even the competition among cities in a certain country, where large cities are considered more desirable places to live. If you've been wanting to move but just don’t know where, there are many relocation programs that can point you in the right direction.

Why is there so much demand for housing? Because Millennials are moving out of their parents basements and buying houses. pic.twitter.com/eOGTSg6Ggc

Reports show that Millennials are willing to move and are moving out of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Meanwhile, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix have been a major attraction for young people, offering a modern lifestyle at affordable prices.

There’s also the factor of not being able to afford homes. One of the biggest reasons major U.S. cities are losing Millennials is affordability. No matter how attractive New York and Los Angeles may be, these cities have some of the highest mortgage rates and housing prices in the country.

There are cities, states, and countries that have faced a significant decrease in population throughout the years, and that’s expected to continue. Japan and Italy are reportedly expected to halve in population by the end of the century. Various factors contribute to these expectations, with one being that there's a high population of people over the age of 65. Cities and countries with an older population may deter Millennials and other younger generations .

Places in the U.S that pay you to move there

Some cities in the U.S. have closed their applications for incentive programs for 2021, as the end of the year is approaching. The good news is that many of these programs are expected to open back up in early 2022. These programs offer incentives in the form of tax credits, cash, prizes, and more.

Lewisburg, West Virginia While it only has a population of around 4,000 people, Lewisburg is located near the Appalachian mountains, offering gorgeous scenery. Its incentive program involves $12,000 in cash, along with an outdoor recreation package worth $8,000 that includes free outdoor gear rentals.

Among all of the incentive programs in the country, this program offers one of the highest cash incentives and total incentive value. To be eligible to apply, you must live outside of West Virginia and have a remote job or a business that can be operated remotely.

Baltimore, Maryland It’s hard to imagine that one of the biggest cities in the U.S. is paying people to move there, but Baltimore is willing to help people who want to buy a home there. The city’s program will provide a $5,000 downpayment for a home you purchase there, along with closing-cost assistance. There are many requirements for this program, so it's best to check them out on the program’s website.

