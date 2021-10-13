What is the Best State to Retire in for Tax Purposes?

Retirement is the time in your life when you should be able to kick back, relax, and spend your days doing the things you once had limited time for in the past. But getting the most out of your retirement requires careful planning. Even the state where you choose to retire can affect your retirement years, because cost of living and how much you pay in taxes each year may determine how far your retirement savings will stretch.

When deciding what state is best to retire in, you’ll want to consider various things including the cost of living, how close you’ll be to family, available attractions to keep busy, and the taxes you’ll be subjected to paying.

What states offer tax breaks to retirees?

There are certain states that favor retirees by offering tax incentives and others that may cause your hard-earned money to dwindle away quicker. In this article, you’ll be introduced to the states that some might consider to be “tax-friendly” and quite frankly, may be a good choice for someone who is recently retired or is planning on retiring in the near future.

Alabama Alabama is identified as one of the top 10 most affordable states to live in. The state also exempts the following income from taxation: Military retirement

Federal Social Security benefits

Benefits paid out by the State of Alabama Teachers Retirement System

Firefighter and police officer retirement compensation

Alabama, unlike some states, will also allow you to exempt some or all of your retirement income, although your adjusted gross income (AGI) will be used to determine how much this is.

Tennessee Tennessee is another state where the average cost of living is on the lower end of the ladder. This means retirees may find themselves spending less on housing costs. Tennessee might also be an ideal place to relocate for retirement as the state recently repealed its Hall income tax on January 21, 2021. Therefore, you will no longer be subject to having your dividend and interest income taxed.

The Volunteer State also exempts those aged 65 and older from having their total annual income taxed as long as it is below the state’s annual income limits.

Mississippi Want to live in a state with a lower cost of living and one that exempts tax on most retirement income? Consider Mississippi. The State of Mississippi generally exempts retirement income, pensions, and annuities from being taxed, and therefore, supports retirees who are looking to spend less and save more.

