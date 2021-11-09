Chasten Buttigieg Shares the Spotlight in New Documentary "Mayor Pete"

Chasten grew up in Chums Corner, Mich., the son of landscaping business owners Sherri and Terry Glezman, according to The New York Times . Around 2015, while a master’s student in education living in Chicago, Chasten met Pete on the dating app Hinge, reports People .

The duo met for a minor-league baseball game on their first date and held hands as they watched the postgame fireworks. “Literally, there were fireworks on our first date,” Chasten told The New York Times in 2018 after they tied the knot in South Bend, Ind. “It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked.” In Aug. 2021, the couple announced that they had become parents, and a couple weeks later, they introduced the world to their two children, Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg.