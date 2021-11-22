Peng Shuai: Tennis Officials Still Concerned After Her Reappearance

The post was later deleted, and Chinese censors deleted mentions of the allegations online. They took Peng’s Weibo account out of search results, although Chinese authorities haven't acknowledged the allegations publicly yet, CNN reports.

Peng wasn't seen in public for nearly three weeks after the post briefly appeared online. During that time, fellow tennis stars—including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka—expressed their concern for Peng’s wellbeing, according to Reuters.