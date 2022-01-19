Cardano Enters the Metaverse—Where to Buy Pavia Crypto

Newly entering the metaverse, blockchain Cardano announced its digital world Pavia. The crypto is named after Pavia, Italy, which is the birthplace of Gerolamo Cardano (Jerome Cardano). The Cardano blockchain is named after him and Pavia crypto aims to make history.

The recent announcement led Cardano's native token, ADA, to surge a bit with prospects of a new crypto play-to-earn VR game.