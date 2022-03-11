Florida News Anchor Nate Foy Joins Fox News as a Correspondent

Florida News Anchor Nate Foy Joins Fox News as a CorrespondentBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 11 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Already, Foy has notched an appearance of The Story With Martha MacCallum. “Thanks for having me on, Martha!” Foy wrote on Instagram on March 3, posting a photo of himself and MacCallum on the set of the weekday show.
Here’s more information about the new Fox News personality.
Foy got his start reporting sports news.
According to the Fox News’ press release about his hiring, Foy hails from Westborough, Mass., and earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami. He landed a job as sports director for KQTV, an ABC affiliate in St. Joseph, Mo., anchoring and producing sports reports and a weekly football program.
He then became the weekday sports anchor at WZVN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla., helming sportscasts for the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts and reporting on Boston Red Sox spring training, Florida Gulf Coast University athletics, and NCAA basketball.
He was a news anchor in Fort Myers until he got his Fox News job.
Most recently, Foy was a weekday and weekend news anchor at WBBH-TV, Fort Myers’ NBC station. Working in that newsroom since 2016, Foy anchored 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. daily newscasts and occasionally subbing for primetime anchors. During his time with WBBH, Foy covered Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Dorian, Super Bowls LII and LIV, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyla Galer, another anchor at WBBH, bid Foy farewell in a Feb. 1 tweet, writing, “You spend a lot of time with your co-anchor in this job, so it helps when you really enjoy working with them! But it also makes goodbyes more bittersweet. Good luck on your next move, we’ll miss you!”
Online reports of Foy’s net worth peg his fortune to be around $500,000.
There’s no word on any wife or kids, but Foy “loves people.”
Foy is reportedly unmarried, and there isn't any information on whether he has kids. That said, Foy is — or, at least, was — in a relationship with a woman named Gabrielle Perez. In March 2020, he thanked Perez on Facebook for coordinating a surprise birthday celebration in March 2020. The duo also had a YouTube channel together.
Foy offers another glimpse into his personal life on his website. He says he enjoys writing, reading, golfing, exercising, and playing guitar and piano. “More than anything, Nate loves people,” the website adds. “He enjoys becoming part of a community and deeply values the trust of his viewers.”