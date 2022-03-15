Morgan Brennan’s Husband Made His Soccer Fandom Known During Her CNBC Broadcast

Brennan joined CNBC in 2013 after a few years working at Forbes, where she covered business, finance, and real estate. Once onboard at CNBC, Brennan worked as a general assignment reporter, and to this day, she covers manufacturing, defense, space, and other sectors. Her husband, Matt Cacciotti, stays offscreen, but he’s big into finance, too, as the founder and CEO of a full-service brokerage. Read on for more details about Cacciotti and his life with Brennan.