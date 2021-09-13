Why Is Matterport Stock Rising, and What’s Its Forecast?

As Matterport is a newly public company, its coverage on Wall Street is still thin. The four analysts covering Matterport have given it an average 12-month price target of $20.50, which suggests an upside of about 9 percent. Their highest price target of $22 implies a 16 percent upside. Considering Matterport’s growth and the market opportunity ahead, MTTR stock should be substantially higher by 2025.