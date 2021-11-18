Mario Gabelli Has an Astonishing Portfolio and Net Worth

Mario Gabelli started his career as a sell-side analyst in the 1960s. He’s often turned to for stock picks and asset management. In 1977, Gabelli founded GAMCO Investors, which currently serves as a leading source of investment advice and brokerage services.

Education: BA from Fordham University’s College of Business Administration, MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business

Spouse: Regina Pitaro

Kids: 4

Residence: Greenwich, Conn.