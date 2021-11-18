Mario Gabelli Has an Astonishing Portfolio and Net Worth

Mario Gabelli Has an Astonishing Portfolio and Net WorthBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 17 2021, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
To some, he’s the chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, but to others, he’s an “investor legend.” We’re talking about billionaire Mario Gabelli. The American stock investor and investment advisor founded GAMCO in 1977. The company is relied on by businesses and high-net-worth individuals for providing sound investment advice and portfolio management.
GAMCO Investors operates under two businesses: GAMCO Asset Management, which focuses on institutional and separate accounts, and Gabelli Funds. At the end of 2020, the entities together had “$32.6 billion in assets under management.”
Mario Joseph Gabelli
Chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Net worth: $2 billion
Mario Gabelli started his career as a sell-side analyst in the 1960s. He’s often turned to for stock picks and asset management. In 1977, Gabelli founded GAMCO Investors, which currently serves as a leading source of investment advice and brokerage services.
Education: BA from Fordham University’s College of Business Administration, MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business
Spouse: Regina Pitaro
Kids: 4
Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Mario Gabelli’s portfolio has some notable holdings
The chairman and CEO of GAMCO ended 2020 managing more than $12.4 billion in assets. The company attributes its success to its ability to “focus on fundamental bottom-up research,” follow “a consistent investment process,” and stay “committed to generating superior risk-adjusted returns.”
The top five holdings in the Gabelli Multimedia Trust portfolio are:
Sony Group Corp.
Alphabet Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Liberty Broadband Corp.
The top five holdings in the Gabelli Equity Income Fund | Class AAA portfolio are:
Swedish Match AB.
Genuine Parts Co.
Deere & Co.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Brown-Forman Corp.
GAMCO has a long list of holdings it manages, all of which can be viewed here.
Mario Gabelli’s $2 billion net worth validates his stock picks
Billionaires aren't born overnight—they become successful by making strategic moves that lead upward. Gabelli's success rate appears to be keeping his business thriving, generating “more than $ 28.4 billion in investment returns for its Institutional and PWM clients” over the last 42 years.
As Gabelli’s company continues to prosper, so does his net worth. He has a reported net worth of $2 billion. GAMCO Investors reported total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of $75.9 million, helping Gabelli continue to grow his investment empire and net worth.
What are some of Gabelli’s top stock picks?
The following were reportedly Gabelli’s top stock picks as of Aug. 2021:
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD).
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT).
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI).
More recently, Gabelli was featured on CNBC Squawk Box, where he said Vivendi SE (VIV-FR) was “extraordinarily interesting” to him.
What boards does Mario Gabelli currently serve on?
Gabelli not only has an expansive stock portfolio, but an impressive professional portfolio as well. He currently serves on boards for the following:
Boston College.
Roger Williams University.
Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Foundation for Italian Art & Culture.
American-Italian Cancer Foundation.
Gabelli also serves as trustee of the Winston Churchill Foundation of the U.S. and the E.L. Wiegand Foundation. In 2011, Gabelli was named money manager of the year by Institutional Investor.