What Is American Chef Mario Batali’s Net Worth?

While Batali’s net worth was once estimated to be around $25 million, his legal fees and lost business deals over the years have likely decimated that number. Batali’s days as a celebrity chef may be limited, regardless of his acquittal. With so many accusations against him, it would be tricky for him to get in good graces with the public (and subsequently the businesses catering to them). Perhaps Batali himself puts it best. He wrote in a letter, “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”