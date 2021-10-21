WeWork and SoftBank Exec Marcelo Claure Has Net Worth Approaching $1 Billion

Businessman Marcelo Claure has been involved in multiple corporations since the beginning of his career as a founder and owner of USA Wireless, Inc. in 1995. Claure has since founded wireless company Brightstar and held executive positions at Sprint, WeWork, and SoftBank Group .

Marcelo Claure is a corporate leader in the telecommunications world and has been said to have rescued Sprint by helping the struggling company through its merger with T-Mobile in 2020. He's the COO at SoftBank Group and chairman of the board of WeWork, which went public in Oct. 2021 via a SPAC merger.

What's Marcelo Claure’s role at WeWork?

Claure took on the role of executive chairman at WeWork in 2019 following the company’s disastrous and failed first IPO attempt. SoftBank, where Claure is also executive vice president and COO, poured millions into WeWork to bail the company out.

WeWork was one of the first companies to promote coworking spaces. It leases office space to companies, freelancers, startups, and businesses of all sizes. The company's revenue dropped seriously during the pandemic, partly due to short-term leasing agreements that members canceled when they were no longer going into the office.

Source: Getty Images A WeWork office space in 2019 ahead of its planned IPO.

WeWork began trading on Oct. 21, 2021, with the ticker symbol “WE”. Following its stalled IPO of 2019, the WeWork of today opted for a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It merged with BowX Acquisition to become publicly traded on the NYSE, issuing shares at an initial price of $10 apiece.

The WeWork SPAC IPO is expected to raise up to $1.3 billion. Claure will remain as executive chair following the merger, alongside CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

At the $9 billion valuation given in its IPO, WeWork is far below the $47 billion valuation investors had placed on it in 2019 prior to the collapsed offering. However, Claure and Mathrani are optimistic that the changes made to WeWork's business structure during the pandemic will lead to profitability.

Congrats to WeWork on the IPO.



For all of the kvetching about the company over the years, they took one of the most frustrating transactions in startup life and made a legitimately great offering, then survived almost the worst imaginable black swan possible for their model. — Patrick McKenzie (@patio11) October 21, 2021

According to The New York Times, WeWork projects that its current revenue will more than double by 2024, and membership will increase by at least 50 percent.

At CNBC's recent @Work Summit, Claure said, “The corporate headquarters as we knew it, 9–5, five days a week, corporate HQ, I don’t think we’re ever going back to that.” He also noted that a large percentage of workers value flexibility, whether that means full-time remote work or a hybrid approach where they work some days at home and some in the office.

