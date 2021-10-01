Lindsay Lohan Displays Her 'Fursona' NFT, Gets Mixed Response

As quickly as Lohan was to proclaim that she had just become "friends of the cartel," the community started sniffing around and sizing up her NFT. As the tweet went viral, criticisms started flooding the comment section regarding how "human" Lohan made her fursona, hiding both the ears and tails.

Lindsay Lohan has caused drama in the furry community with her new fursona NFT because a) many furries object to NFTs for environmental reasons, and b) they think the fursona art sucks https://t.co/LlW3aOAYH9

As one prominent Canine Cartel community member wrote "...Ears covered, why? Feels like it’s avoiding animal traits on purpose." The furries community doesn't understand why the star made her fursona so human-like.

Lohan's fursona is a blue-eyed ginger white pomeranian that like a human, has freckles.