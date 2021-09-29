Kraken Ordered to 'Cease and Desist' by CFTC, Fined $1.25 Million

On Sept. 28, the CFTC announced that Kraken failed to register as a futures commission merchant. The exchange got fined for the illegal offering and was criticized for the service model that raised the red flag. The CFTC’s case alleges that Kraken “offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets” to ineligible U.S. customers from June 2020 to July 2021.

"The order requires Kraken to pay a $1.25 million civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act."

According to one regulator who criticized Kraken's service model, the platform would prevent users from withdrawing any assets until repaying obligations.

In doing this, Kraken was able to simultaneously liquidate positions if users didn't make repayments within 28 days of exiting a contract or if the value of the collateral went below a threshold. This action is deemed unlawful "because they were required to take place on a designated contract market and did not."