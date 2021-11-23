Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million to “House of Cards” Studio

From 2004 to mid-2015, Spacey served as the creative director of the Old Vic theater in London. He also had an appearance in the 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club. He has starred in television shows as well, such as L.A. Crime and The Murder of Mary Phagan. Spacey had been playing Frank Underwood in the Netflix political drama series House of Cards until a slew of allegations surfaced. Spacey founded his own production company, Trigger Street Productions, in 1997. The company was acquired by Relativity Media in 2016.