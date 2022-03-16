Kevin Johnson’s Net Worth Is Strong as He Exits Starbucks

Kevin Johnson is the CEO of Starbucks, the coffee chain founded by Howard Schultz. He previously worked for many years at IBM and later Microsoft. He also was the CEO of Juniper Networks from 2008 until the start of 2014. Johnson was the president and COO of Starbucks starting in 2015. In 2017, he became the company’s fourth CEO and remained as the president. One initiative was his introduction of Starbucks’ compostable cups, straws, and lids. He will step down as CEO on April 4, 2022.

Birthdate: October 9, 1960

Education: Bachelor’s in Business Administration, New Mexico State University

Wife: June Johnson