Kathryn Limbaugh’s Net Worth 1 Year After Rush Limbaugh’s Death

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, a direct descendant of former President John Adams, is most recognized as the widow of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh. The pair met in 2004 at a charity golf event and married in 2010. She was much younger than him, at age 33 compared to his 59 years of age and remained at his side during his cancer battle.

Birthdate: December 18, 1976

Spouse: Rush Limbaugh (m. 2010–2021)