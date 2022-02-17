Kathryn Limbaugh’s Net Worth 1 Year After Rush Limbaugh’s Death

Kathryn Limbaugh’s Net Worth 1 Year After Rush Limbaugh’s DeathBy Kathryn Underwood
Feb. 17 2022, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Likely, Kathryn Limbaugh is best known to the general population as the fourth wife of conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh. Married to the radio host and commentator since 2010, Kathryn Limbaugh’s net worth might be about $500 million. How much of her late husband’s wealth she inherited isn't public knowledge.
Rush Limbaugh had a $600 million net worth upon his death.
Kathryn was Limbaugh's fourth wife and the two were married for over a decade before his death in 2021. Limbaugh became a pioneer in conservative radio commentary with his program, "The Rush Limbaugh Show.” According to CelebrityNetWorth, Limbaugh’s net worth was estimated at about $600 million when he died.
Limbaugh had his own radio show for multiple decades. “The Rush Limbaugh Show” first became a nationally syndicated program in August 1988. He is often credited with having paved the way for conservative talk radio.
Limbaugh was a top earner in the radio sphere. He signed an 8-year, $285 million contract in 2001. In 2008, his new contract with Clear Channel was for 8years at $400 million. His top-earning year was from June 2018 to June 2019 when he made $85 million from salary as well as bonuses and other compensation.
Limbaugh’s widow likely inherited the bulk of his estate. She was by Limbaugh's side when Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The controversial host had no children, and Kathryn was to inherit their $51 million Palm Beach estate.
Rush Limbaugh’s show was a part of Premiere Networks.
“The Rush Limbaugh Show” aired on Premiere Networks, the largest syndication company in the U.S. Currently, it's a wholly owned subsidiary of iHeartMedia.
Limbaugh’s program ended when he died. Some personalities currently featured on Premiere Networks programs include Steve Harvey, Glenn Beck, and Sean Hannity.
Limbaugh’s death brought mixed reactions and illustrated the nation's divisiveness.
Limbaugh’s widow praised her late husband, as Fox News reported, “Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind.”
Liberal and conservative media personalities unsurprisingly clashed in their reactions to Limbaugh’s death, CNN reported. Right-wing commentators spoke favorably of Limbaugh. Sean Hannity stated, “There is no talk radio as we know it without Rush Limbaugh.”
Ben Shapiro tweeted, “RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice.”
On the negative side, Jeffrey Jones, director of the Peabody Awards, claimed that Limbaugh “laid the groundwork for the triumph of MAGA and Trumpism, a reality we will deal with for decades to come.”