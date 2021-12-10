What's WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Net Worth?By Danielle Letenyei
Dec. 10 2021, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange might get extradited to the U.S. to face charges of violating the Espionage Act. He has a net worth of about $300,000, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Julian Assange
Journalist and WikiLeaks founder
Net worth: $300,000
Julian Assange is an international journalist who founded WikiLeaks, a non-profit organization that publishes classified materials leaked by whistleblowers. Assange is facing extradition to the U.S. to face espionage charges surrounding the 2009–2010 publication of leaked U.S. military documents.
Age: 50
Birthplace: Australia
Fiancée: Stella Moris
Julian Assange faces 18 counts of espionage.
On Dec. 10, a British court ruled that Assange can be extradited to the U.S., where he's charged with 18 counts of violating the Espionage Act for obtaining and publishing secret government documents, The New York Times reports.
Assange has been in London’s Belmarsh prison since 2019. He spent seven years of asylum in the Ecuador Embassy in London until the Ecuadorean government suspended his citizenship and evicted him in 2019.
Soon after Assange was evicted from the embassy, the U.S. government indicted him for the 2009–2010 publication of classified military documents leaked by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
U.S. officials say that publishing the documents, which “contained the unredacted names of innocent people,” endangered the lives of those who provided information to the U.S. military, including local Afghans and Iraqis, journalists, religious leaders, human rights advocates, and political dissidents from repressive regimes.
A U.K. judge denied the extradition request in January.
The U.S. has tried to get Assange extradited from the U.K. since July 2020. In January, a London District Judge ruled that Assange shouldn’t be extradited because, due to his mental condition, he might commit suicide when subjected to harsh conditions in a U.S. prison. U.S. authorities appealed that decision.
The success of today’s reversal of the January ruling was partially due to the Biden administration’s assurances that, if convicted, Assange would be able to serve his sentence in his native home of Australia, The New York Times reports.
Julian Assange’s fiancée says that he will appeal.
Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, said that his legal team will appeal the decision at “the earliest possible moment,” Reuters reports. In a televised interview after the appeal, Moris said the U.S. was taking an “abusive, vindictive prosecution against a journalist.”
“Today is International Human Rights Day. What a shame. How cynical to have this decision on this day,” Moris said in a statement. “How can they accept an extradition to the country that plotted to kill Julian?”
“We will fight,” Moris said. “Julian represents the fundamentals of what it means to live in a free society, of what it means to have press freedom, of what it means for journalists to do their jobs without being afraid of spending the rest of their lives in prison.”
Moris met Assange in 2011, and the couple got engaged in 2017. They have two children who were born while Assange was inside the Ecuadorean embassy. In November, Assange was granted permission to marry Moris while he was still in the London Belmarsh prison.
Where is whistleblower Chelsea Manning?
Manning, the whistleblower who leaked the U.S. military documents that WikiLeaks printed, was convicted in 2013 of violating the Espionage Act. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, the longest punishment ever imposed on a whistleblower. As a transgender woman incarcerated in men’s prison, Manning tried to commit suicide twice, The New York Times reports.
In 2017, after serving seven years in prison, Manning’s sentence was commuted by then-President Barack Obama.