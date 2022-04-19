Julia Haart Debuts New Book After Losing CEO Job, Filing for Divorce

Reports of Julia Haart’s net worth vary wildly, and the recent upheaval in her personal and professional life will only add to the uncertainty.

Haart, who tells her family’s story in the Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life, filed for divorce from Italian businessman Silvio Scaglia on Feb. 9, the same day she was fired as CEO of Elite World Group (EWG), the talent media agency she and Scaglia co-own, according to Page Six.