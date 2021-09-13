UCLA Basketball Player Creates His Own Cryptocurrency, JROCK

Young, talented, and innovative, Jaylen Clark set a new record at UCLA basketball as the first collegiate athlete to create his own cryptocurrency. Clark seems to have lusciously profited off the rise of Dogecoin . Allegedly, he bought in at $0.01 later sold at $0.70, and made $10,000. Quickly understanding the impact of culture and commerce, Clark leveraged blockchain technology and created his own token—JROCK.

Clark enjoyed checking in on his portfolio in between bus rides to games and he took to crypto. He especially took to crypto after making a profit most college students don't ever see, especially with zero-to-no effort. Partnering with Rally, a personal cryptocurrency platform, the JROCK token grants access to the athlete, games, merchandise, and other exclusive experiences.

Distributed in proportion to a user's Rally balance, RLY tokens are a governance token to the network and give holders access to community and network rewards. For a creator to make money from their token creation, they have to keep their token's valuation in mind. Essentially, identify and develop the different use cases and benefits the token can provide the holder.

Rally gives creators the ability to create their own digital economy, siloed from any other company or platform that might profit off their fans' engagement via advertisements. An added benefit and incentive to hold Rally supported tokens is that holders are also rewarded with the native token to the network, Rally (RLY).

What makes the creation of JROCK possible is the network that supports it, Rally. The unique thing about the Rally network is that it's built off the Ethereum blockchain and enables independent economies on the open-source network to be created via token creation. The platform caters to content creators, streamers, gamers, musicians, celebrities, and athletes who want to provide another outlet to engage with their fans.

The JROCK token hit an all-time high of $0.75 since it launched.

Clark announced the creation and launch of JROCK to his massive following of 22,800 YouTube subscribers and 59,500 followers on Instagram. Surging to $0.75, JROCK has kept steady up until its recent dip leading it to hover a little over $0.41. Functioning as a non-fungible token, holding JROCK provides ownership to a ticket into the athlete's digital fan club.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rally

As part of the Rally network and community in creating his token, Clark gets to set parameters surrounding his fan engagement and experiences. In contrast to other times through YouTube, Clark explained, “Someone could click on a [YouTube] video and just get lucky and then I have to take them [to a game] and they don’t even support me like some of the diehard UCLA fans that I know I have out there."