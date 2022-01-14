Josh Altman Is a Million-Dollar Realtor, Has a Hefty Net Worth

Josh Altman Is a Million-Dollar Realtor, Has a Hefty Net WorthBy Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 14 2022, Published 9:36 a.m. ET
Josh Altman is one of the most successful and renowned real estate agents in the world, with millions of dollars of properties sold. He’s one of the stars of the reality TV show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. He has appeared on a variety of other TV shows including Extra and The Real. How much is Altman’s net worth as an investor and luxury realtor?
Josh Altman
Real Estate Agent and Reality TV Star
Net worth: $30 million
Josh Altman is a prominent real estate agent and flipper specializing in high-end properties. Together with his brother Matt Altman, he created the Altman Brothers team, which has a standalone office in Los Angeles. He also appears in the Bravo reality program Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.
Birthdate: March 10, 1979
Education: Syracuse University
Spouse: Heather Altman
Children: Alexis and Ace
What's Josh Altman’s net worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Altman has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He started earning money following his graduation from Syracuse by buying and flipping properties—an endeavor that led him into the real estate industry. He reportedly listed his own Hollywood home for $8 million in 2017.
Josh Altman appears on "Million Dollar Listing."
Altman is one of the three main realtors featured on the Bravo show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. He works to sell high-priced homes to celebrities alongside co-stars Josh Flagg and Madison Hildebrand.
Altman has appeared on Million Dollar Listing while running an agency with his brother Matt. He has made several record-breaking sales like the highest condo sale in Santa Monica and the most expensive one-bedroom unit ever at $21.5 million.
Josh and Matt Altman created the Altman Brothers agency.
The Altman brothers are both full-service real estate agents in the pricey Los Angeles area. Their agency specializes in “high-profile clientele valued at over 9 figures” and claims to have more celebrity sales than any other agents before.
In 2017, the Hollywood Reporter named the Altman brothers to their listing of the top 30 real estate agents in Hollywood. Two notable real estate transactions mentioned at that time were producer Caryn Mandabach’s $10.8 million home sale and Rams head coach Sean McVay’s purchase of a $2.7 million home in Encino.
Josh Altman published a book and made other TV appearances.
In addition to his real estate career, Altman published a book about his real estate strategies called It's Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life.
While Million Dollar Listing is his primary television endeavor, Altman has also made appearances on shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Giuliana & Bill, Money with Melissa Francis, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Real, FabLife, Hollywood Today Live, Watch What Happens: Live, Today, Harry, and Extra.
Who is Josh Altman’s wife?
Altman has been married to his wife Heather Bilyeu Altman for a number of years. He announced their engagement in 2013. After some ups and downs including a breakup and then a long engagement, the couple got married in April 2016.
Meanwhile, Heather has about 15 years of real estate experience. The couple has two children together, Alexis and Ace.