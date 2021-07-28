How U.S. Olympic Surfer John John Florence Made His Millions

How U.S. Olympic Surfer John John Florence Made His MillionsBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 28 2021, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
U.S. surfer John John Florence was in Tokyo for surfing’s Olympic debut, but he won’t be medaling at this year’s games.
The 28-year-old was eliminated from the competition during the third round at Japan’s Tsurigakawa Beach on July 26, when he lost a heat to U.S. teammate Kolohe Andino, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Andino landed a surfing maneuver called a “slob frontside air reverse” and earned 8.50 points on the first wave. In the end, Andino ended up with 14.83 points to Florence’s 11.60.
“I just heard the score come out,” Florence told USA Today, remarking on his teammate’s performance. “And so I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what did he do?’”
But with several sponsors to his name—plus millions of dollars, reportedly—Florence is still a surfing superstar. Here’s more information on his fame and fortune.
Florence has a reported net worth of $12 million.
The website Celebrity Net Worth currently lists Florence’s net worth as $12 million. In 2019, the site hailed him as the highest-paid surfer in the world after he earned $5.3 million in the year prior.
In 2017, Florence landed an eight-year sponsorship deal with the swimsuit and clothing company Hurley, according to Tracks. He walked away from the deal in January 2020 after he was offered a $2 million buyout on the remainder of his contract, as the magazine reported at the time.
John John Florence sold a house on the North Shore for $4.275 million.
According to Stab Magazine, Florence listed his 5-bedroom, 4-house on the famed North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu in 2018. The 1940s-era house sits on a quarter-acre of seaside property in the community of Haleiwa with about 100 feet of ocean frontage.
The Zillow listing for the house revealed that Florence listed it for $5.3 million that August, more than two years after he purchased the place for $4.6 million. The house sold more than a year later for $4.275 million.
John John Florence's sponsors include Clif Bar and Yeti Coolers.
Florence’s personal website lists his sponsors and brand affiliations: accessories brand Nixon, energy bar brand Clif Bar, surfing gear brand Florence Marine X, Yeti Coolers, surfboard maker Pyzel, fitness tracker maker Whoop, apparel brand Stance, surfboard accessory brand Futures, production company Parallel Sea, outdoor gear company Dakine, and sunglasses brand Electric.
One of those brands is especially close to Florence. The surfer is the founder of Florence Marine X, which he launched in August 2020 with Hurley founder Bob Hurley.
“I am excited to announce Florence Marine X, an apparel brand I am proud to launch alongside Bob Hurley, who has been an inspiration to me over the years, along with longtime friends and industry leaders,” Florence said in a press release. “We are excited to explore what’s possible and build products that celebrate the ocean, sustainability, exploration and overall just doing the right thing. I’m looking forward to the road ahead and invite you to follow along in this new adventure,” says Florence.