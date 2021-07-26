Olympic Swimmer Ryan Murphy Has a Net Worth of $100 Million

Olympic Swimmer Ryan Murphy Has a Net Worth of $100 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
Jul. 26 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
On July 26, Americans will be watching as U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy goes after more gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Murphy is a gold medal winner in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke with a net worth of about $100 million.
However, Murphy’s wealth doesn’t come strictly from his career as an Olympic swimmer and three-time gold medal winner. He's also quite the investor.
In a 2020 interview with CNBC, Murphy credited his father and grandfather for advising him on investing. Murphy recalled the investing strategy conversations the two men would have every Christmas morning.
“I was probably 13 the first time I sat down at the table. My grandpa was taking me through his strategy,” Murphy told CNBC.
Who is Ryan Murphy?
Born in Chicago, Murphy started swimming at an early age. By the time he was 16, he earned his first international medals for the 200-meter backstroke.
After graduating from the private Bolles School in 2013, Murphy went onto study business administration at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. While there, he swam for the college team, the California Golden Bears, and became an NCAA individual national champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke for four years in a row from 2014–2017.
At the 2015 NCAA Championships, Murphy broke the record for the 200-yard backstroke that was previously held by Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.
After finishing first in the U.S. Olympic Trials, Murphy went to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio. He won three gold medals, two in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke and one with his teammates Michael Phelps, Cody Miller, and Nathan Adrian in the 4x100-meter men’s medley relay.
At the 2016 Olympic games, Murphy also broke the world record for the 100-meter backstroke with a relay split time of 51.85.
Since then, the success has continued for the 26-year-old swimmer. In June 2021, Murphy qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He was also selected as one of the USA Olympic swim team's four captains.
What does Ryan Murphy invest in?
After years of listening to and participating in stock investing conversations around his family’s dinner table, Murphy started building his portfolio when he was in his senior year at UC Berkeley.
Following his grandfather’s investing advice, Murphy looks at a company’s balance sheet and quarterly and annual reports in deciding which stock to add to his portfolio.
He also applies the same long-term goal planning principle from his experiences in his athletic training to his investment strategy.
“Just recognize the longer term you are planning to be in the market, the more risk you can take. That’s when you can invest in maybe a speculative stock that you think could be really cool in a couple of years,” Murphy said in an interview with Acorn’s Grow.
Who is Ryan Murphy’s wife?
Murphy isn’t married, but he reportedly has a girlfriend. He is dating Bridget Konttinen, a former national champion rower. Both Murphy and Konttinen attended UC Berkeley.